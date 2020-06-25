Virginia Beach tourists more alert after shootings

Several shootings in Virginia Beach have vacationers thinking twice about plans.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — On Sunday, four men were shot in three different locations across Virginia Beach. Then a day later, a fifth person was shot near Neptune Park.

This criminal activity has changed Tia Simmons' vacation plans.

"We have been [going out late at night] but we’re not no more. It’s just, a lot happens at night," said Simmons.

Virginia Beach Mayor Bobby Dyer weighed in on the conversation.

“The number of incidents we had were personal disputes, unfortunately, that resulted in gun violence and our police has been taking appropriate action and focusing more resources in the areas that need to be," said Dyer.

Sean Varner just moved to Virginia Beach with his family from London.

"It’s a safe city. But if a crime happens, you have to say something about it. But what you guys are doing is giving us a chance to say, 'Hey, this is an awesome city. It’s safe to visit,'" said Varner.

New York visitor Ladonna Harris said crime can happen anywhere and it shouldn’t put a pause on any vacation plans.

“You can’t stop living. You just have to be mindful of your surroundings. You can’t move in fear," said Harris.