Ways to remember and honor 12 lives lost in 2019 Virginia Beach mass shooting

Many Hampton Roads residents and visitors will reflect on the second anniversary of the Virginia Beach mass shooting in Virginia Beach.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Monday, May 31, 2021, is the second year anniversary of the Virginia Beach mass shooting. Last week, the City of Virginia Beach set up different ways to honor and remember the 12 people from Hampton Roads who lost their lives during the tragedy.

The words and messages written on banners meant to honor the 12 victims of the Virginia Beach mass shooting are growing strong.

Toka Walters, a visitor, paid her respects.

“We definitely should never forget the people that were lost," said Walters.

Every year since the tragedy, the sound of bagpipes is heard from the hills of Virginia Beach’s Mount Trashmore.

Thom Metz is a member with the Tidewater Pipe and Drums band.

“They will not be forgotten... those we lost," said Thom Metz.

Metz plays the Bagpipes every year on Mount Trashmore to remember his friend and bandmate Christopher Rapp, who was one of the victims. Metz wants to honor the memories of all 12 victims.

“We’ll cherish their memory and we will do what we can. I play the pipes and others leave a signature and a note, and someone will remember them in prayer somewhere," said Metz.

Mount Trashmore, the City of Virginia Beach Municipal Center, and at the Oceanfront at 24th street are areas designated to remember victims of the shooting. City officials are asking people to watch a sunrise either alone or with a loved one and watch a virtual remembrance ceremony on the LoverforVB website. They hope ceremonies will encourage others from Hampton Roads and visitors to never forget and stay VB Strong.

“It means a lot to the community. I’m sure my bandmates appreciate it, and families, I hope they appreciate it also. They will not be forgotten," said Metz.