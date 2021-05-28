Bagpiper plays atop Mount Trashmore for bandmate lost in Virginia Beach mass shooting

“All I can do for the families is just remember them as Chris would have with some beautiful pipe music."

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The city has three tributes this year for the victims of the May 31, 2019 shooting in Virginia Beach.

One is near Building 2 at the Municipal Center, one is in the form of a sand sculpture at the Oceanfront, and the other high atop Mount Trashmore.

The community stopped by to reflect on Friday, one man preferred to remember those we lost with the sound of music.

“It is the one thing I can do,” said Thom Metz.

Metz carried his bagpipes to the top of Mount Trashmore and used music to honor a friend he lost two years ago.

“One thing I remember about him is he always had this very infectious smile,” Metz said. “Didn’t say a lot, but I have a picture of him when we were at the Celtic games at Richmond and it’s not leaving my phone.”

That friend was Chris Rapp, one of the 12 people killed in the May 31 shooting. Rapp and Metz played together for Tidewater Bagpipes and Drums.

“We weren’t beginners, but we weren’t advanced enough to do a whole lot of things, so we worked together,” Metz said.

After that dark day, Metz could think of no better way to honor Rapp, and so many others, than a tribute played on his bagpipes.

“All I can do for the families is just remember them as Chris would have with some beautiful pipe music,” Metz said.

Among other tributes at Mount Trashmore is a forget-me-not flower atop the hill.

People signed sweet messages like "always and forever in our hearts" on a remembrance board nearby.

“Love is what we all need, so I had to do my honors and place a message for all those that were lost,” said Kimberly Griffin.

Some people who came said they welcome the day when there's a permanent memorial.

“I am looking forward to a real monument to commemorate the people that were lost,” said Antonio Butler.

Mayor Bobby Dyer told us COVID impacted remembrance plans again this year and said they are working on a permanent way to honor everyone.

“If it wasn’t for the COVID, we would be well along the way,” Dyer said. “We are going to involve the victims’ families and make sure we do it right and give them the proper memorial that they all deserve.”

As for Metz, he plans to keep Rapp’s love of his Celtic heritage alive every year.

“This memorial of the forget-me-not says it all,” Metz said. “Just don’t forget, do what you can, be good to each other, and just try to make things good.”