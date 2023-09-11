x
Virginia Beach

Woman killed after lifeguard stand falls at Virginia Beach Oceanfront

The victim was Chelsea Moles, 28, who was pronounced dead at the scene.
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A woman was killed early Saturday morning after a lifeguard stand fell at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront.

The victim was Chelsea Moles, 28, who was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Virginia Beach Police Department.

The investigation began around 3:30 a.m. Saturday, when police responded to the beach near 21st Street on a report of a stand that fell onto a person.

Investigators believe that Moles was sleeping on top of the stand when another person tied a hammock to the stand, causing it to topple over and crush Moles.

The Virginia Beach Police Department determined her death to be accidental.

