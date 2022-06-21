2 Virginia Beach natives missing after sailing trip to Portugal

According to the Coast Guard, Yanni Nikopoulos and Dale Jones, both 65, failed to return from their sailing trip Monday.

Example video title will go here for this video

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Editor's Note: The US Coast Guard issued a correction for one of the boaters' names, initially identifying her as "Gale Jones." The USCG says her name is actually "Dale Jones."

The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for two Virginia Beach natives who went missing from a sailing trip to Azores, Portugal.

According to the Coast Guard, Yanni Nikopoulos and Dale Jones, both 65, failed to return from their sailing trip Monday.

The pair reportedly departed from Hampton on June 8 for the Azores. On June 13, they told Jones' daughter that heavy weather had damaged their vessel and that they were heading back to Hampton.

The Coast Guard said the boaters were approximately 460 miles east of Virginia Beach at the time of the call, and have not been heard from since.

The daughter said the two were anticipated to return by Monday, although no set return date had been established.