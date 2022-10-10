Death investigation underway after toddler found unresponsive outside Chowan County home

Deputies say the child was found unresponsive outside a home.

CHOWAN COUNTY, N.C. — The Chowan County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a 2-year-old boy.

According to the sheriff's office, last Friday, deputies responded to a home on Virginia Road regarding a missing toddler.

During the search, deputies say the child was found unresponsive outside the home.

The child was taken to ECU Health Chowan Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The child's death is still under investigation.