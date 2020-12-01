CURRITUCK, N.C. — Residents of Currituck County lined the road on Caratoke Highway (Rte. 168) to send off a Wounded Warriors in Action convoy Sunday morning.

Wounded Warriors in Action Foundation was in town for its 9th annual N.C. OBX Waterfowl Hunt.

The hunt had Purple Heart veterans from Minnesota, Florida, Texas, Virginia, Georgia, and Indiana.

The foundation is a nonprofit that supports the men and women wounded in combat and awarded the Purple Heart medal, according to its website.

The town’s tribute takes place every year following the end of the WWIA waterfowl hunt.

Residents, as well as the local fire department, line the highway and wave flags.

A large American flag is also hung above the highway by firefighters so the convoy of wounded warriors can pass through.

The convoy left the Kilmarlic Golf Club early in the morning and headed to Norfolk International Airport. They make a brief stop at Moyock Welcome Center, according to resident Janet Garrett.

“The Currituck County Sheriff's Office said from where they started the journey, all the way to Moyock, there was so much support with people standing on the roadsides waving flags,” she said in an email.

“It was extremely moving.”

Garrett shared photos of the sendoff of the Wounded Warriors in Action convoy.

