OCRACOKE, N.C. — The flag that was flown at the Frying Pan Tower during Hurricane Dorian was sold on eBay.

The winning bid was $5,613.93. There were 114 bids in total for the tattered American flag.

The funds raised by Old Glory "Steve" will help the residents in Ocracoke, North Carolina who were impacted by the storm.

The organization said all of the funds from the auction will go to the residents.

On the eBay page, the nonprofit requests the buyer either retired or display Old Glory with honor and respect, and know that they are helping make a difference.

The Frying Pan Tower is an A Coast Guard Light Station about 30 miles off the coast of North Carolina.