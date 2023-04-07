Man missing from Moyock since Friday

MOYOCK, N.C. — The Currituck County Sheriff's Office is looking for a man who has been missing from Moyock since last week.
Kevin Randall Sumler, 56, was last seen June 30 around 7 p.m. and could be in the company of a white woman with red hair named Candace.
He's believed to be driving a silver 2015 Dodge Charger with Virginia license plate number TXZ-5999 with tinted windows and clear tape on the rear bumper.
Sumler has a cognitive impairment that requires medication, according to the sheriff's office.
He's known to frequent Norfolk, Chesapeake, and Portsmouth.
If you have any information on his whereabouts the Currituck County Sheriff's Office urges you to reach them at 252-353-3633.