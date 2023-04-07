Man missing from Moyock since Friday

The Currituck County Sheriff's Office is asking for help in locating 56-year-old Kevin Sumler of Moyock. He's known to frequent Norfolk, Chesapeake and Portsmouth.

MOYOCK, N.C. — The Currituck County Sheriff's Office is looking for a man who has been missing from Moyock since last week.

Kevin Randall Sumler, 56, was last seen June 30 around 7 p.m. and could be in the company of a white woman with red hair named Candace.

He's believed to be driving a silver 2015 Dodge Charger with Virginia license plate number TXZ-5999 with tinted windows and clear tape on the rear bumper.

Sumler has a cognitive impairment that requires medication, according to the sheriff's office.

He's known to frequent Norfolk, Chesapeake, and Portsmouth.