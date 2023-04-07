x
North Carolina

Man missing from Moyock since Friday

The Currituck County Sheriff's Office is asking for help in locating 56-year-old Kevin Sumler of Moyock. He's known to frequent Norfolk, Chesapeake and Portsmouth.

MOYOCK, N.C. — The Currituck County Sheriff's Office is looking for a man who has been missing from Moyock since last week.

Kevin Randall Sumler, 56, was last seen June 30 around 7 p.m. and could be in the company of a white woman with red hair named Candace. 

He's believed to be driving a silver 2015 Dodge Charger with Virginia license plate number TXZ-5999 with tinted windows and clear tape on the rear bumper.

Sumler has a cognitive impairment that requires medication, according to the sheriff's office.

He's known to frequent Norfolk, Chesapeake, and Portsmouth.

If you have any information on his whereabouts the Currituck County Sheriff's Office urges you to reach them at 252-353-3633. 

