Moyock residents receive help as they deal with stinky sewage situation

People in Eagle Creek are going nearly two weeks with sewage issues. Now, volunteers in the community are providing laundry services and showers.

MOYOCK, N.C. — Imagine spending almost two weeks without water. The Eagle Creek Neighborhood in Moyock, North Carolina is at that point.

Now, the greater community is stepping in to help; and for the first time in nearly two weeks, people in the Eagle Creek neighborhood can take a shower and do laundry.

Those services are being provided in the parking lot of Moyock Middle School.

It’s all thanks in part to the North Carolina Baptist On Mission group. Volunteers like Ed Creech are cleaning showers people can use and doing their laundry.

“If somebody needs help, we’re going to help,” said Creech. “Even though I’ve traveled in a lot of foreign countries and seen some stuff, you know, until you’ve been there and had sewage in your front yard, it’s hard to imagine what it’s like.”

Eagle Creek residents like Timothy Hall say he's had a tough time conserving water, meaning no showers, no flushing toilets, and no washing clothes.

He came to the trailers for a shower, and said “I feel 100 times better now.”

Hall said he’s lived in Eagle Creek for three years, but this is the *first time he’s experienced a sewer system issue like this.

“I’ve heard about it happening during hurricanes, like massive storms and stuff, but I didn’t expect it with no rain or anything like that,” said Hall.

Officials for the sewer system contractor said a broken vacuum pump at the plant is fixed, but there are leaks in the system.

Meaning they have to check and fix hundreds of sewage pits by each house.

Eagle Creek residents say North Carolina’s Lieutenant Governor Dan Forest advocated for them at the state level.

“That’s just really unacceptable, we do have the tools and the resources to help out here and we need to swing those things into action,” said Lt. Gov. Forest.

The failing sewage system is especially concerning since officials for North Carolina's Division of Water Resources say the drainage pattern in that area shows the water moving into the Currituck Sound.