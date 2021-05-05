NC police reform package approved by Senate committee

The measure approved Tuesday attempts to pinpoint misbehaving officers and prevent misconduct from others that could result in injury or death.

RALEIGH, N.C. — A state Senate committee has advanced a criminal justice reform package focused on targeting insubordinate and overly aggressive officers while giving more mental health assistance to police and deputies.

The bill contains a few proposals from a task force created by Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper to address racial inequities in the state’s justice system.