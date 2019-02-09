NORTH CAROLINA, USA — RELATED: 13News Now Hurricane Guide

As several mandatory evacuations are issued for parts of North Carolina's Outer Banks, Governor Roy Cooper on Monday gave an update on the state's preparation plan.

"In the next 24 hours, we expect the storm to turn north and pick up speed. Some counties are announcing evacuation orders this afternoon. If evacuations are issued in your area, please listen to local officials," Cooper said.

RELATED: Dare, Hyde counties under mandatory evacuation order ahead of Hurricane Dorian

Cooper said he as already asked for a federal disaster declaration, so North Carolina can get the help in needs.

North Carolina has activated 300 members of its National Guard, and the North Carolina Highway Patrol members will be on the highways to help evacuees.

RELATED: Know Your Zone: Virginia's Hurricane and Storm Evacuation System

"Make sure your family, as well as your pets, are prepared," Gov. Cooper said. "Boat owners in coastal areas should secure boats now. Time is running out to get ready. Stock emergency kit now. Know what you will do if you have to evacuate."

During the press conference, the Director of the North Carolina Emergency Management Mike Sprayberry said the greatest impacts of Hurricane Dorian will be felt in North Carolina on Thursday and Friday. However, some can be felt as early as Wednesday.

Sprayberry also said that the North Carolina Department of Transportation has been studying the Wilmington area to keep it from being cut off during storm flooding. High water vehicles have been stationed in the eastern part of the state to help if needed.

Press Conference:

More Hurricane Dorian Coverage: