Coast Guard airlifts fishermen to safety after boat went adrift along Outer Banks

SOUTHERN SHORES, N.C. — Four fishermen aboard a disabled boat are safe after a US Coast Guard aircrew lifted them to safety just offshore of the Outer Banks on Tuesday morning.

The Coast Guard said they were alerted around 7:30 a.m. that the fishing vessel "Bald Eagle II" had went adrift near Duck and was drifting toward shore.

An MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter was dispatched from Air Station Elizabeth City, as was a 47-foot Motor Lifeboat crew from Coast Guard Station Oregon Inlet.

When the Jayhawk arrived on scene, the aircrew was able to hoist all four fishermen to safety. The Coast guard said all four men were wearing survival suits to prevent hypothermia, and that no one was hurt.

"The water temperature near Southern Shores is currently 56 degrees, which is dangerous had these four men not been prepared," Petty Officer 1st Class Timothy Hall said in a news release.