Dare County Schools staff member tests positive for COVID-19; six students now in quarantine

The staff member came in direct contact with six students from Manteo Elementary School. They are all now in quarantine.

MANTEO, N.C. — A Dare County Schools staff member that tested positive for COVID-19 and then came in contact with six elementary students is now in quarantine.

That's according to a message from Superintendent John Farrelly that was sent to parents.

The six students are from Manteo Elementary School.

After the staff member had tested positive for the virus, the health department immediately began to contact tracing.