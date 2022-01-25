Yacht becomes grounded near the south end of Ocracoke Island

The National Parks Service said the "Vivens Aqua" ran aground near the southern end of Ocracoke Island early Tuesday morning.

OCRACOKE, N.C. — A 55-foot yacht has run aground at Cape Hatteras National Seashore, the National Park Service said.

The yacht, named "Vivens Aqua," reportedly grounded near the south end of Ocracoke Island around 1 a.m. Tuesday.

There's no word on what led the yacht to become grounded.

The National Park Service said it is consulting with the U.S. Coast Guard and working with the owner to remove the vessel from the beach.

No other information was immediately available.