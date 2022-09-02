Debris from collapsed home on Outer Banks could be in water, on beaches on Hatteras

That's because a home collapsed in Rodanthe, and park rangers said pieces and/or items from the house could be scattered in the Atlantic Ocean and along the sand.



NPS said the bulk of the debris is at 24183 Ocean Drive, Rodanthe, the spot where the home fell down. People spotted some debris as far as seven miles south of the location. (Ranges said that puts some of the smaller amounts of debris near off-road vehicle ramp 23.)



The National Park Service said is has been in touch with people in Dare County's government to coordinate the removal of the house and any parts of it that are on the beach.