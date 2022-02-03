Meeting to be held over collapsing OBX oceanfront homes

The meeting comes after a house collapsed into the Atlantic Ocean in Rodanthe last month.

RODANTHE, N.C. — Community leaders on the Outer Banks are looking for input on how to keep oceanfront houses from collapsing.

On Thursday, the public is invited to join a conversation about the houses in danger of falling. National Park Service officials, as well as the Dare County commissioner and the planning director, are hosting an information meeting to discuss ongoing erosion problems.

The meeting comes after a house collapsed into the Atlantic Ocean in Rodanthe last month. NPS said debris from the home was spotted as far as seven miles south of the location.

The meeting is at 6 p.m. in the Rodanthe-Waves-Salvo Community Building, located at 23646 N.C. Highway 12 in Rodanthe.