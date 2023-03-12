Stallion in Corolla's wild herd euthanized after leg irreparably broken in fight

COROLLA, N.C. — A stallion that was part of the wild herd in Corolla was humanely euthanized on Saturday after suffering what was described as an irreparably broken hind leg.



According to a spokesperson for the Corolla Wild Horse Fund, 11-year-old Finn had been seen fighting with other stallions on Friday. Later Friday, and then again on Saturday, Finn appeared to be unable or unwilling to move.



When individuals with the Wild Horse Fund took a closer look at Finn on Saturday, they realized how badly broken his hind leg was and that he was in pain as a result. The Fund's veterinarian determined that the humane thing to do was to capture Finn and euthanize him to end his suffering.



The spokesperson said that Finn's injury was the kind that can happen in the course of fighting. They said there was no reason to believe that Finn's leg had been broken due to any other cause, such as having been hit by a vehicle.



They said that they wanted to use Finn's death to remind visitors that the wild horses in Corolla can be dangerous to be around - particularly during breeding season. They said: "Stallions absolutely do not care if you are in the way when they are fighting. You will get trampled, kicked, bit, or worse."



They reminded observers that they should stay at least 50 feet away from the horses at all times and to always be aware of what's going on around you. They said: "Fights can break out in a split second, and their movements can be unpredictable and quick."



The fund's spokesperson went on to say: "While it is a devastating loss for those of us who cared for Finn and who will miss him dearly, what happened to him is nature in its most basic, wild, and unforgiving form. Finn died as wild as he was born; he lived a truly free life and that is something we should take comfort in."



They implored visitors to give the wild horses in Corolla the "respect they deserve - for their own safety and yours."