Woman dies in apparent drowning at Outer Banks beach

AVON, N.C. — A Washington, D.C. woman is dead after an apparent drowning on Labor Day at an Outer Banks beach.

It happened in the village of Avon around 2:30 on Monday afternoon. The National Park Service said a witness told them strong waves caused the 28-year-old woman to disappear in the ocean surf. She was later seen face-down in the water.

We're told two good Samaritans helped bring the woman to shore. Officials say emergency crews attempted CPR but were unsuccessful.

The National Park Service said ocean conditions in the area were rough with a high risk of rip currents.