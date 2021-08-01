Special needs child missing from Chowan County for days

CHOWAN COUNTY, N.C. — Sheriff's deputies said they were trying to find a teenager with special needs who disappeared on Jan. 3.
The Chowan County Sheriff's Office said 15-year-old Corey Jay Holcomb last was seen at his home in Arrowhead Beach in Edenton. Holcomb lives at 323 Pima Trail.
The sheriff's office posted a picture of a flyer on its Facebook page and there was a North Carolina Silver Alert issued for Holcomb.
The alert said that the teenager may have dementia or another cognitive impairment. He may have left his home on a bicycle.
Holcomb is 4'10" tall and weighs 95 pounds. He has a freckled complexion.
The last time he was seen, he was wearing a black T-shirt with a white bear on it. He wore black, fitted sweatpants with a red stripe, black Nike sneakers, and a dark grey winter coat.
Anyone who saw or sees him can contact the Chowan County Sheriff's Office at (252) 482-8484 or through the office's anonymous tip line which is (252) 482-5100.