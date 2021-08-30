300 backpacks filled with food donated to students in Hampton

Kroger and Coca-Cola teamed up to deliver $3,000 worth of food stuffed in backpacks to Hunter B. Andrews School.

Two major companies partnered up to give away $3,000 worth of donations to kids in need. They delivered backpacks for students in Hampton.

Officials from Kroger Mid-Atlantic and Coca-Cola Consolidated dropped by Hunter B. Andrews School on Aug. 25 to deliver 300 food-filled backpacks.

“Helping to ensure our youth have access to nutritious and filling foods is of critical importance to us at Kroger,” said James Menees, corporate affairs manager for Kroger Mid-Atlantic.

Menees added, “We’re proud of this donation because not only will we be able to provide 300 children with much-needed food, but we were also able to come together as a community while doing so.”

The Coka-Cola Consolidated team contributed the backpacks and Kroger contributed the non-perishable food, which included granola bars, crackers, applesauce, fruit snacks and more.

“We’re honored to partner again with Kroger this time to serve the Hampton community,” said Frank VanValkenburg, Customer Development Director at Coke Consolidated. “Providing these backpacks is just one of the ways we seek to serve our communities.”

The event was done as part of Kroger's 'Zero Hunger | Zero Waste' initiative. It's an effort to end hunger in communities where Krogers are located and end waste in stores by 2025.