Sailors help teachers prepare for the new school year in 7th annual 'Servicing our Schools'

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Nearly 300 sailors from various military commands stepped up to support elementary, middle and high schools in Chesapeake and Portsmouth on Wednesday.

Naval Support Activity Hampton Roads held its 7th annual "Servicing Our Schools" event. Each year, the sailors help school teachers by volunteering to set up their classrooms for the upcoming school year.

"We look forward to this event each year as it is a great opportunity to continue to strengthen and enhance our partnership with Chesapeake Public Schools," said Capt. Matt Frauenzimmer, Commanding Officer of NSA Hampton Roads.

The effort allows teachers to focus on other responsibilities, like planning, developing and organizing lesson plans, according to a news release.

"Teachers do so much to shape the young minds of our children, so this is one way that we can show our appreciation to them and everything that they do. Our military members are always very excited to go to the schools and lend a helping hand to these amazing educators," Frauenzimmer said.