School divisions looking to hire ahead of new school year

NORFOLK, Va. — With a little over a month left in the summer, school divisions across Hampton Roads are working to fill in some gaps in staffing ahead of the school year.

Division leaders in all seven cities are hiring for teaching, administrative, and support staff positions.

Hampton City Schools will hold a virtual teacher job fair in just a few weeks. They're looking for educators at all levels for all subjects. That hiring fair will be from August 1 through 3.