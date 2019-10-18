YORKTOWN, Va. — Virginia State Police said a two-vehicle crash in Yorktown resulted in a fatality on Friday.
The crash happened after 9 a.m. on Route 17 south of Goosley Road, Sgt. Michelle Anaya said.
Anaya said more information will be released later in the day.
York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office said the road will be shut down for a couple of hours.
