York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office introduces Safe Exchange Zone for online purchases

The new zone is located in the parking lot in front of the Public Safety Building at 301 Goodwin Neck Road.

The York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office now has a dedicated Safe Exchange Zone.

The designated zone is under 24-hour surveillance and allows the public to make online purchases and exchange transactions in a monitored area.

Officails said citizens using the Safe Exchange Zone should keep in mind that deputies will not be present or assist with any transactions.

The exchange of drugs, alcohol and other illegal items is not permitted.

The Safe Exchange Zone is meant for person-to-person transactions.

Property may not be dropped off and left unattended.

“This is a proactive effort to safeguard our citizens," Sheriff J. D. "Danny" Diggs said.