VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Police are working to determine if a person's death in the Bayside community of Virginia Beach is connected to a shooting that may have happened in the area.

Officers were dispatched to the 5600 block of Summit Arch on Sunday just before 11:30 a.m.

When they got there, they found an adult dead. Investigators are trying to figure out if a shooting is what caused that person's death.

No other details have been released at this time, but when police do have a cause of death, we'll update this story.

13News Now

