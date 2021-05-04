Recovery mission underway for missing boater in James River

The search and rescue operation for Russell Hines has now shifted to a recovery mission. Crews have searched roughly 200 square miles to find Hines.

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — Officials have shifted their search and rescue mission for a missing boater in James City County to a recovery operation.

Russel Hines, 34, went missing after his boat was found aground with the engine running in the James River Monday morning. It was discovered around Governor's Land near Two Rivers Road.

Authorities say Hines went missing Sunday night and that a kayaker found his boat the next morning. At the time the boat was located, it looked like it had been recently occupied, officials said.

A multi-agency effort for this effort is underway. Search and rescue teams have scouted out 234 miles square miles to find Hines. They plan to spend the rest of the week conducting the recovery operation, as manpower and resources will allow.

“We grieve with Mr. Hines’s loved ones and offer them our deepest condolences,” says Cmdr. Jason Ingram, Search and Rescue Mission Coordinator for Coast Guard Sector Virginia. “Thank you to all of our crew members and local partner agencies for your efforts. We are suspending this search with very heavy hearts. I ask that all boaters please use all available safety measures on the water including engine disabling switches, life jackets, locator beacons, and float plans.”

The Coast Guard, James City County Fire and Police, Virginia Marine Resources Commission, Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources, West Point Volunteer Fire Department, Prince George's County Fire Department, and Newport News Fire all assisted in the search.