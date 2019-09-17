VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach Police are preparing to present their findings of a criminal investigation into the Virginia Beach Municipal Center mass shooting to families of the victims.

The meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 24 at 6 p.m., according to a letter that was sent to families.

A representative of Hillard Heintze, the firm conducting an independent review of the investigation, will also be there to address how their investigation is going.

The presentation will be live-streamed on the city's website at VBGov.com and on their Facebook page.

Last week, the Human Rights Commission met with some of the families to discuss their concerns about how the city might have handled the shooting.

A couple of families felt the city and police were not very forward and out of touch as far as follow-up response after the shooting.

