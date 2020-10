A truck with a trailer attached lost control inside the Monitor-Merrimac Memorial Bridge Tunnel and jackknifed.

SUFFOLK, Va. — Crews worked to clear a crash in the Monitor-Merrimac Memorial Bridge-Tunnel Monday evening that caused some traffic delays.

State police responded to a single-vehicle crash in the northbound lanes of the tunnel. The crash took place at 6:37 p.m.

Police say a truck pulling a trailer lost control and the trailer ended up jackknifing in the tunnel.

There's no word right now on if anyone was injured.

No other details have been released.

I-664 north is closed at the Monitor-Merrimac Memorial Bridge-Tunnel in @CityofSuffolk due to a crash and traffic is being diverted to Route 17 north (exit 9A). #hrtraffic https://t.co/0ssifQDhfj — VDOT Hampton Roads (@VaDOTHR) October 26, 2020