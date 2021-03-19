Coast Guard, others warn that despite warming temperatures, the water is still very cold

While the air temperature might reach the 70s on some days, the water may still be in the 50s.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — With warm weather approaching, many people are headed to the waterways here in Hampton Roads. But one thing to keep in mind is that the water might not be as warm as you think it is.

The National Weather Service, Coast Guard, and Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources want to remind you to stay safe in the water.

While the air temperature might reach the 70s on some days, the water may still be in the 50s. They say that this can be dangerous for anyone unprepared and physically in the water.

"Water temperature that's 60 degrees or colder, you really want to take it seriously and be really concerned of the survivability," said Jeff Orrock, the Meteorologist in Charge at NWS Wakefield. "Water temperature below 60 degrees can really start to decrease very quickly."

It is recommended that before taking the boat out, you make sure you have enough life vests and share your plans with someone on land.