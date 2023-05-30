Virginia Beach Public Schools plans to replace four oldest buildings in the division

The board and city council signed off and now a plan is in motion to replace four of the division’s oldest schools with three brand new facilities.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — People in Virginia Beach have the chance to share their thoughts on three new schools.

The plan is to replace four of the oldest schools in the division with brand new buildings-- Princess Anne High School, Bayside High School, Bettie Williams Elementary and the Bayside Sixth Grade Campus.

This is all part of a recent agreement between the School Board and City Council as they look to the future.

"This building is going to be around for 100 years. We always talk 21st century learning in Virginia Beach City Public Schools, we’re going to 22nd century learning," said Melissa Ingram with VBCPS.

In May of 2021, a construction company submitted an unsolicited Public Private Education Act proposal to the school board.

"We need these new buildings," said City Councilwoman Amelia Ross-Hammond.

Ross-Hammond said she toured Bettie E. Williams Elementary School recently and saw the floors were in bad shape.

"I even went into a room that was carpeted and I said ‘this is different than the rest’ and he says, ‘well we needed that carpet because there is asbestos under this. This carpet helps cover that and keep it safe for the young people.’"

The plan for that school and the Bayside Sixth Grade Campus is to consolidate the two into one new building where Bettie Williams is now and demolish the sixth grade campus. Princess Anne and Bayside High would stay on their current property.

Beyond that fact, they want your input.

You can attend one of upcoming community sessions to give your feedback on what you want to see in terms of the design.

Ross-Hammond said having these new buildings will be a game changer for city’s future.

"We'll come out with the best product, for not 50 years, but 100 years."

In addition to the community meetings, they are putting together a Planning Advisory Team for each school with teachers, staff, students, parents, and community members.

If you missed the meeting Tuesday, don't worry, there are plenty of other opportunities to weigh in.

Bayside High School community input meetings:

May 31 (6-7:30) – Bayside HS Library

Sept 12 (6-7:30) – Bayside HS Library

Oct 26 (6-7:30) – Bayside HS Library

Princess Anne High School community input meetings:

June 1 (6-7:30) – Princess Anne HS Library

Sept 13 (6-7:30) – Princess Anne HS Library

Oct 25 (6-7:30) – Princess Anne HS Library

Bettie F. Williams Elementary School/Bayside Sixth Grade Campus community input meetings:

Sept 14 (6-7:30) – Williams ES Cafeteria

Oct 23 (6-7:30) – Bayside 6th Grade Cafeteria