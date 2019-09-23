RICHMOND, Va. — Governor Ralph Northam on Friday announced a new collaboration between Amazon Web Services and select K-12 school divisions, the Virginia Community College System, and leading four-year universities.

The new collaboration will create opportunities and build pathways to high-skilled and high-wage cloud computing careers for students in all regions of the Commonwealth.

The collaboration will allow certain school access to use Amazon Web Services Educate, an initiative to support cloud technology learning for students and faculty.

With the increasing demand for cloud employees in the Commonwealth, AWS Educate provides an academic gateway for the next generation of IT and cloud professionals. AWS Educate is Amazon’s global initiative to provide students and educators with the resources needed to accelerate cloud-related learning.

AWS Educate will allow schools to incorporate cloud skills into high school STEM curriculum as well as associate and bachelor degree programs.

The following institutions will participate in this initiative and have committed to implement the cloud computing degree program in Virginia:

K-12:

Fairfax County Public Schools

Loudon County Public Schools

Alexandria City Public Schools

Arlington Public Schools

Community Colleges:

Northern Virginia Community College

J. Sargeant Reynolds Community College

John Tyler Community College

Thomas Nelson Community College

Blue Ridge Community College

Patrick Henry Community College

Dabney S. Lancaster Community College

Tidewater Community College

New River Community College

Lord Fairfax Community College

Universities:

George Mason University

Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University

Virginia Commonwealth University

Old Dominion University

Hampton University

Virginia State University

“The field of cloud computing is growing and dynamic, and we know that for our Commonwealth to reach new heights and remain a national leader in tech talent, we must build seamless pathways from classrooms to careers at all education levels,” said Governor Northam. “This initiative represents exactly the kind of cooperation we need to ensure that Virginians have access to the skills they need for 21st-century jobs, while also helping employers find Virginia workers with the right training to fill those jobs.”