MATHEWS COUNTY, Va. — One person is dead following a two-vehicle crash that took place in Mathews County on Monday.

The crash took place shortly before 12:45 p.m. at 12747 John Clayton Highway. First responders worked to free two people who were trapped after the crash.

Troopers are investigating and the Virginia State Police Reconstruction Team was sent to the scene.