Captains for Hoos, Hokies for Hoos | Virginia colleges show solidarity with University of Virginia after shooting

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The University of Virginia community is in mourning after a gunman killed three people and hurt two others late Sunday night.

UVA canceled classes through Tuesday and has been offering mental health services to people who need them. Both student groups and Charlottesville faith organizations held vigils on Monday night.

They weren't alone.

Other colleges across the commonwealth have been showing support for the UVA "Hoos."

At Christopher Newport University (CNU) in Newport News, there was another candlelight vigil to honor the lost lives. "Captains for Hoos," the school wrote.

Virginia Tech has shared several posts full of "Hokies for Hoos" love, too.

The university itself shared a photo of a blue and orange sunset (UVA's colors) with the Hokies for Hoos hashtag, and the women's basketball team wore Hokies for Hoos shirts Monday, with the jersey numbers of the football players who were killed.

The posts are reminiscent of the "Hoos for Hokies" sounding call that UVA used after the Virginia Tech mass shooting.

On April 16, 2007, shooters killed 32 people on campus and hurt 17 others.

It's a reminder that although college rivalries can be fun to highlight at sports matches, the colleges in Virginia are bonded through deep friendships, relatives and community ties.