City leaders discuss gradual distribution of COVID-19 Vaccines on Peninsula

Peninsula's City Managers and City Administrators said they are pushing to receive a sufficient amount of vaccines to distribute in the region for the next phase.

HAMPTON, Va. — COVID-19 Vaccines are continuing to be distributed across VA, but in some parts of Hampton Roads, clinics have been delayed in moving to the next phase of vaccinations.

The Peninsula's City Managers and County Administrators said they are working hard to make sure the region receives enough supplies to meet the goal of distributing COVID-19 vaccines in the area during phase 1B.

Peninsula's city leaders stated in part:

We are all frustrated by the lack of vaccination availability here on the Peninsula. Currently, the vaccine is ordered, stored, and issued by the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) and the healthcare systems. The City of Williamsburg, James City County, York County, the City of Hampton, the City of Newport News, and the City of Poquoson are working as regional partners to establish three vaccination clinic sites on the Peninsula. We have submitted these plans to the VDH for review, guidance, and ultimately approval. We expect this to occur this week, and we are hopeful that our clinics will receive the first doses of the vaccine in short order. This will allow the localities to assist VDH and the health systems in vaccinating our citizens according to the CDC’s phased plan.

We agree that being patient while waiting for a vaccine to be available for everyone is challenging when little information is available regarding when or how you will get access. We cannot provide details of our planning because they may change based on VDH review. We do not want to add to the confusion by changing announced plans more than is necessary.

Officials explained that there are specific clinics already set in place to conduct vaccinations, but those clinics would still have limitations on the number of vaccines it's supplied with.

If you have questions on the vaccination process, please call the Virginia Department of Health Peninsula District at 757-594-7069.