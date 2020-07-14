x
Confederate statues stored at Richmond wastewater plant

Photos show that at least some of the removed Confederate monuments in Richmond are being stored on the grounds of a wastewater treatment plant.
Credit: AP Photo/Steve Helber
Confederate statues are covered in tarps while being stored at a wastewater treatment plant near downtown Tuesday, July 14, 2020, in Richmond, Va. The city of Richmond removed several of the statues along Monument Ave. where they will be stored until suitable sites can be found for them.

RICHMOND, Va. — At least some of the Confederate monuments that have been recently removed from places of prominence in Richmond, Virginia, are being stored on the grounds of a wastewater treatment plant. 

That's according to photos taken this week by The Associated Press and Richmond Times-Dispatch that show a collection of statues and other large objects under tarps at the facility just outside the city's downtown. 

On July 1, Mayor Levar Stoney ordered the immediate removal of all Confederate statues on city property in Richmond, the one-time capital of the Confederacy. 

The City Council is expected to weigh in on what happens to them next.

