Arrest made in Accomack County murder

ATLANTIC, Va. — Deputies in Accomack County say they have arrested a suspect in connection with a deadly shooting that took place late last month.

Investigators said they received reports of a shooting shortly after midnight on March 28. Deputies went to a home on Tull Circle in Atlantic, where they found a man lying on the living room floor, suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim, 42-year-old Cervone Copes, was pronounced dead at the scene.

On April 2, deputies arrested 27-year-old Rikece L. Campbell of New Church, charging him with murder and the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Campbell is currently being held without bond at the Accomack County Jail.

The homicide remains under investigation.