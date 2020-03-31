Arrest made in Accomack County murder

ATLANTIC, Va. — Deputies in Accomack County say they have arrested a suspect in connection with a deadly shooting that took place late last month.
Investigators said they received reports of a shooting shortly after midnight on March 28. Deputies went to a home on Tull Circle in Atlantic, where they found a man lying on the living room floor, suffering from a gunshot wound.
The victim, 42-year-old Cervone Copes, was pronounced dead at the scene.
On April 2, deputies arrested 27-year-old Rikece L. Campbell of New Church, charging him with murder and the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.
Campbell is currently being held without bond at the Accomack County Jail.
The homicide remains under investigation.
Anyone who might have information about this shooting is asked to call the Accomack County Sheriff’s Office at (757) 787-1131 or (757) 824-5666. Tips can also be submitted through at accomackcountysheriffsoffice.org.