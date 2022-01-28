x
Eastern Shore

Child killed in three-vehicle crash on Eastern Shore

The collision happened on Lankford Highway near the Campbell Field Airport.

NASSAWADOX, Va. — Friday morning, the Virginia State Police were called to a crash on the Eastern Shore where a child was killed.

As of 11:45 a.m., spokeswoman Sgt. Michelle Anaya said troopers were still on the scene of the three-vehicle crash on Lankford Highway. The collision happened near the Campbell Field Airport.

Anaya said a child was killed in the crash. She didn't share his or her age, or name. There weren't initially any details on the other people involved in the crash.

No other information was immediately available.

