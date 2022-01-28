Child killed in three-vehicle crash on Eastern Shore

The collision happened on Lankford Highway near the Campbell Field Airport.

NASSAWADOX, Va. — Friday morning, the Virginia State Police were called to a crash on the Eastern Shore where a child was killed.

As of 11:45 a.m., spokeswoman Sgt. Michelle Anaya said troopers were still on the scene of the three-vehicle crash on Lankford Highway. The collision happened near the Campbell Field Airport.

Anaya said a child was killed in the crash. She didn't share his or her age, or name. There weren't initially any details on the other people involved in the crash.