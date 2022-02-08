Woman killed, several others hurt in Eastern Shore crash

Angela Marie Kellam was killed instantly. Another driver, Justin Soeum, was airlifted to the hospital while three motorcyclists suffered minor injuries.

PARKSLEY, Va. — A woman was killed and several other people hurt following a fiery, multi-vehicle crash in Accomack County, Virginia State Police said.

The crash happened shortly after 5 p.m. Tuesday on Route 13 (Lankford Highway) in Parksley.

State Police said that based on a preliminary investigation, a 2021 Toyota Camry driven by Justin Soeum was traveling at a high rate of speed on southbound 13 when he lost control of his car and ran off the road. Soeum's car hit a 2013 Chrysler 200 head-on, causing the Chrysler to flip into the southbound lanes.

The driver of the Chrysler, 44-year-old Angela Marie Kellam of Bloxom, was killed instantly.

Soeum's Camry became engulfed in flames, and Good Samaritans pulled him from the wreckage. He was airlifted to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.

State Police said that after the initial crash, three motorcyclists in the southbound lanes were forced to lay their motorcycles down in an attempt to avoid collision with the vehicles.

One motorcyclist hit the Chrysler, but the other two were able to avoid striking any other vehicles. All three motorcyclists were taken to Eastern Shore Memorial Hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Route 13 was shut down for several hours but has since reopened.