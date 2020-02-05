Man charged with murder in shooting death in Accomack County

The victim is identified as Joe Northam, 41, from Tasley, Virginia.

PARKSLEY, Va. — A man is facing a second-degree charged after deputies found a victim dead from a gunshot wound overnight, according to the Accomack County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded around 1:08 a.m. Saturday to reports of a person shot on Brainard Street in Parksley.

Deputies found a man on the garage floor with a gunshot wound. He died at the scene.

Investigators arrested Ambrose Knox, 30, from Parksley, Virginia.

Know is charged with second-degree murder and use of a firearm during the commission of a felony.