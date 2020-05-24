Massive fire destroys home on the Eastern Shore

The fire happened in the town of Painter, Virginia in Accomack County.

ACCOMACK COUNTY, Va. — A massive fire on the Eastern Shore destroyed a home Saturday night.

Multiples fire stations were alerted around 9 p.m. of a working residential structure fire on Harbor Lane.

Fire companies from Painter, Melfa, Wachapreague, Exmore, Onancock, Tasley, Nassawadox, Parksley and Bloxom as well as DPS responded to the fire.

Thousand of gallons of water had to be used to extinguish the massive fire.

The fire was under control sometime after 2 a.m.