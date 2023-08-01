The Republican governor's model policies require students to use their sex for bathrooms and school activities as opposed to gender identity.

NORFOLK, Va. — During a Fox News interview Monday, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin criticized school districts that won't adopt his administration's controversial new policies for transgender students, arguing that "it is the law and they don't have a choice."

The Republican governor weighed in on Fox News' "The Story with Martha MacCallum" in response to several Virginia school districts that are considering or have opted against adopting the 2023 policies, which were first proposed in September 2022 and finalized in July.

"It's the law and the law is very clear that I issue model policies and local school districts have to adopt policies consistent with the model policies," Youngkin told MacCallum.

The policies require students to use their assigned sex for bathrooms and school activities; written instruction from parents for a student to use names or gender pronouns that differ from the student's official record; and school divisions to disclose information about a student's gender to their parents, except when laws prohibiting the disclosure of information to parents apply.

The process stems from a Virginia law signed by Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam in 2020, which requires the Virginia Department of Education to develop model policies for transgender students, which school divisions can either adopt consistent with or more comprehensive than the model. The law outlines that the policies should ensure compliance with nondiscrimination laws, maintenance of a safe and supportive learning environment, and prevention of bullying and harassment.

Prince William County Public Schools announced Thursday it would continue to adhere to its own policies prohibiting discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity, arguing that denying a transgender student the right to access school programs and facilities violates Title IX and the U.S. Constitution.

The Virginia Beach School Board is considering adopting Youngkin's policies, prompting both praise and backlash from the community. Suffolk is also looking into adopting the policies with consideration to students' mental health.

During the Fox News interview, Youngkin didn't specify how his administration would enforce Virginia school districts adopting his model policies but stated "these school districts will in fact comply with the law." 13News Now reached out to the offices of Youngkin and Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares for comment.

A spokesperson for Miyares replied by saying, "The Attorney General expects the school boards to follow the law."

Since the Youngkin administration put forth the new policies last year, several LGBTQ+ advocacy groups and the Virginia Education Association (VEA) have pushed back.

In a statement last month, VEA President Dr. James Fedderman blasted Youngkin's policies for "the intentional targeting of LGBTQ+ students" as "an outrageous affront to decency."

"All school boards and superintendents should remember that no schools are required to implement this administration-crafted policy and should think twice before considering this politically divisive debate and exposing themselves to extensive legal liability," Fedderman wrote.

Equality Virginia, which advocates for LGBTQ+ rights, also criticized the policies last month as a "dangerous, politically motivated decision."

"All students in Virginia deserve an education that allows them to learn and grow free from harm; transgender and non-binary students must be afforded the equal opportunity to learn in a safe and affirming school environment," Equality Virginia Executive Director Narissa Rahaman wrote. "These new model policies do not provide our students with this opportunity and would instead create learning environments that are unsafe, hostile and dangerous."

Youngkin has defended his policies as "common sense," arguing in the Fox News interview that they promote parental involvement in their children's lives.