Virginia governor makes impromptu appearance at UVA to leave flowers for three killed students

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Gov. Glenn Youngkin dropped off flowers at the University of Virginia football stadium Tuesday, where students have left mementos honoring the three players killed in a shooting Sunday night.

A gunman shot Devin Chandler, D’Sean Perry, and Lavel Davis Jr. to death, and hurt two other people. Police later arrested a suspect in Henrico County, and charged him with second-degree murder.

Last night, students attended vigils and prayer services to honor the lost. Since then, impromptu memorials, signs and displays of support have been cropping up around the UVA grounds. One of the largest is outside of the football stadium, where Chandler, Perry and Davis played.

"It's horrific. Just horrific," Youngkin said. "Three young men whose lives were cut so short. It's a moment for all of us to recognize that families are going to need to be supported, the community here needs to be supported."

He thanked law enforcement for working hard to protect students at UVA during the active shooter situation and said he was praying for the two people who were hurt. He said he and his wife's hearts were broken.

"There are so many things that are insignificant relative to what this community and these families are facing today," he said.

Youngkin's arrival wasn't announced, but reporters found him at the memorial.

"This was a private moment for me, honestly, to pay my deep respects and to fully have a moment to support these families and these young folks that are recovering in the hospital."