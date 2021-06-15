Man dies after SUV crashes on Route 17 in Gloucester

GLOUCESTER, Va. — Police said a man died Tuesday afternoon after a an SUV crashed in Gloucester County.
The Virginia State Police said it got a call about the wreck just on George Washington Memorial Highway (Route 17) just before 1 p.m.
Troopers said the wreck happened in the southbound lanes at Cannon Way where Mark Stuart Thomas, 61, ran off the road. Thomas was driving a 2003 Mazda Tribute which hit a tree.
Medics took Thomas to Riverside Walter Reed Hospital with life-threatening injuries. He died there.
Investigators said Thomas wasn't wearing his seat belt when the crash happened.