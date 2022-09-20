It's National Voter Registration Day, here's everything you need to know to vote in Virginia

Virginia allows people to register up until the day they vote.

NORFOLK, Va. — Tuesday is National Voter Registration Day.

According to its website, National Voter Registration Day aims to promote broad awareness of voter registration opportunities and get people to register who may not otherwise.

According to the Virginia Department of Elections, to be eligible to vote in Virginia elections, people must:

Be a permanent resident of Virginia (not just someone who is here for an extended period of time)

Be a U.S. citizen

Be 18 years old (if someone will be 18 on the day of the general election, they can vote in the primary when they are 17)

Not be registered and planning to vote in another state

Must be mentally competent

Convicted felons must have had their voting rights restored.

The state of Virginia offers online registration here for voting. At that link, people can also find their polling place and apply for absentee voting by mail.

First day of in-person voting at local registrar's office - September 23

Deadline to register to vote - October 17 (People can still register after this date and vote with a provisional ballot - People just have to register before they vote, even if that means registering on the day they vote)

Deadline to request a mail-in ballot - October 28

Voter registration offices open for early voting - October 29

Last day of in-person early voting - November 5

Election day - November 8