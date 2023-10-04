New online DMV service allows Virginians to begin ID application at home

The pre-application process will reduce time customers spend at the DMV.

VIRGINIA, USA — The Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) has launched an online pre-application that will help cut down time spent at the DMV.

Now, those needing to acquire an original Virginia identification card can begin the process in the convenience of their own home.

The "Start Anywhere" pre-application can be used for original driver's licenses, renewals, replacements, name change and original IDs.

"Our goal is simply maximizing customer experience," said DMV Commissioner Gerald Lackey. "Having the ability to start your application online before your trip to visit us will save you time so you can get back to your day.”

To get started, applicants will sign into their DMV account where they can submit the pre-application electronically to DMV which can be accessed ahead of their in-person visit. The program will also list what documents the customer needs to bring with them during their visit.