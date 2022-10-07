October is the deadliest month on Virginia roadways. Officials hope to lower the numbers.

October is the deadliest month every year across Virginia roadways.

Traffic deaths have been on the rise across the country and October is one of the deadliest months on Virginia's roads each year, according to the state Department of Motor Vehicles.

Police departments across Virginia will take part in Operation Crash Reduction from Oct. 7 through Oct. 10, with the hopes of reducing incidents and saving lives.

“As folks travel this holiday weekend, we ask them to remember the basic skills they learned when they started to drive – buckle up, follow a safe speed, stay focused and never drive impaired,” said Acting DMV Commissioner Linda Ford, the Governor’s Highway Safety Representative.

“We could save so many lives if people commit to employing these skills every time they get behind the wheel.”

Locally, the Virginia State Police, Old Dominion University police, Mathews County police, Surry County police and Newport News police will participate.

If you encounter a checkpoint or see a heavier presence in these areas, this initiative is likely why.

Statistics show that over the past 10 years, over 8,000 people have died from car crashes on Virginia roads. Nearly 800 of those deaths, roughly 10%, happened in the month of October.