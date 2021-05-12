Rep. Bobby Scott endorses Del. Jay Jones for Virginia Attorney General

Scott joins Gov. Ralph Northam, former Attorney General Mary Sue Terry, and Congresswoman Elaine Luria, in support of Jones.

RICHMOND, Va. — Editor's note: The video above is from March 2021.

Rep. Bobby Scott (D-Va., 3rd District) threw his weight behind Attorney General candidate Del. Jay Jones in the upcoming state elections.

The Norfolk Delegate was formally endorsed by the Virginia Congressman, according to his campaign Wednesday morning.

Scott joins Gov. Ralph Northam, former Attorney General Mary Sue Terry, and Congresswoman Elaine Luria, in support of Jones.

Scott highlighted Jones’ commitment to justice reform and the values and vision he would bring to the Attorney General’s Office.

“Throughout his career, Jay has shown an unwavering commitment to the fight for justice reform, and I know he will continue that work to build a more equitable Commonwealth. When Jay is Attorney General, Virginians can count on him to be a proactive leader who works aggressively to bring accountability to policing, reform our judicial and sentencing system, and reorient the office to fight for justice for every Virginian," Scott said in an email.

"With his leadership, I’m confident we can build on the progress we have made and rise to this moment in our country’s history to be a national leader in building a justice system that works for all of our communities.”

Jones is a representative in the House of Delegates who serves the 89th District, which consists of parts of Norfolk.

Jones began serving in the Virginia House of Delegates after winning the election in 2017. Since then, he's served on several committees, including General Laws, Finance, House Appropriations, Transportation, and Counties, Cities and Towns.