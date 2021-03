Richmond monuments case could go to Virginia Supreme Court

People who want Confederate monuments brought back to Richmond are hoping the state Supreme Court will reverse a lower court ruling that denied returning them.

RICHMOND, Va. — People who want Confederate monuments to be returned to Richmond are trying to take their case to the Virginia Supreme Court.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reported Thursday that they’re asking the high court to reverse a lower court’s decision that denied a request to return the monuments.

The Confederate memorials were removed from city property last summer. The petition was filed by the same plaintiffs who are fighting the removal of the Robert E. Lee statue that sits on state property.