Town of Windsor to pay company $25k to review, update police policies

The Windsor police chief suggested the agency following the viral video of the Dec. 5 traffic stop of an Army soldier.

WINDSOR, Va. — The Town of Windsor will pay nearly $25,000 to hire a company to review and update police department policies.

The company, LEXIPOL, assures agencies are up-to-speed with state law and other departments, according to Windsor Police Chief Rodney Riddle.

"I can only do so much as one guy," Riddle told councilmembers Tuesday.

Riddle has previously said it is difficult to stay on top of needed policy changes with a small-town staff. The Windsor Police Department employs seven officers and two auxiliary officers.

The Windsor Police Department is working to revise its traffic enforcement and use of force policies to ensure that they are in compliance with current case law and legislative updates, read a letter by Riddle to the council dated May 3, 2021.

The contract is one of several action items outlined by Riddle to improve the department.

The change is sparked by the viral video of a Dec. 5th traffic stop showing two Windsor officers point their guns and pepper spray Army Lt. Caron Nazario.

The department fired former officer Joe Gutierrez. Riddle announced Tuesday he plans to open the application process within two weeks, and he’s forming a new hiring committee, including two people from the police department, two community members, and one council member.

Mayor Glyn Willis said he’s had private meetings with a diverse group of community leaders about the next steps, and he looks forward to continuing those discussions.

“As we do that we’ll be able to establish some relationships with people in the community who generally haven’t had contact with and get them to continuously move things forward," he said.

Lt. Nazario filed a federal lawsuit against Gutierrez and Officer Daniel Crocker for a violation of his civil rights.

Riddle said the entire department completed implicit bias training this month and will take classes on use of force and traffic stops at the end of May. The department is also looking into ways to reduce speeding and the need for traffic stops along Route 460.